Generics prices set to be stable in Germany

Germany's generic drugmakers want to maintain stable prices at least until year-end and will maintain their price moratorium, which expired at end-2004, through 2005 on a voluntary basis, says the industry group Pro Generika.
The sector does not want to jeopardize the government's health reform success by raising prices, said Pro Generika chairman Dagmar Siebert, adding that some prescription drug prices may well fall. The voluntary agreement applies to the "jumbo groups" at level II of the fixed-level price support regime, comprising both patented and off-patent drugs.
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