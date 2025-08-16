Generics sales "to grow 9.8% a year"

The world market for generic prescription drugs was worth $27 billion in1998 and will be worth $43 billion in 2003, with an annual average growth rate of 9.8% compared to 5%-6% for branded drugs, forecasts a new study from BCC.
In 1998, generics represented around 9% of the $302 billion world drug market, and 12% of the US drug market by value. Accounting for 41% of world generics sales, a share which BCC expects it to retain, the US generic market was worth an estimated $11 billion last year and this is forecast to rise to $18 billion in 2003. Also, by 2000 generics in the USA will surpass branded products in the number of new prescriptions written, it says.
The western European generics market is forecast to grow from a value of $6.2 billion in 1998 to $12.1 billion in 2003, with an AAGR of 14.1%.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
