Generics Save C$750 Million/Year For Canada

Simply by purchasing generic drugs, Canadians save some C$750 million ($558.2 million) annually, according to a new study released by the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents the country's generics pharmaceutical industry.
"Generic drugs save our health care system hundreds of million of dollars," said CDMA president Brenda Drinkwalter, and "putting more generic drugs on the market faster would provide dramatic cost savings that the system desperately needs." The study was released at a Canadian provincial health ministers' meeting in Victoria.
The CDMA argues that changing just one part of Bill C-91 (which restricts the availability of generic drugs by patent legislation), the regulations under 55.2(4) which delay generic drug approvals, would greatly increase the number of generics available immediately.
