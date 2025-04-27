Generics Set To Boom From Off-Patent Blockbusters

Retail sales of generic drugs in the world's top 10 markets were worth$14.3 billion last year, and are growing at an average rate which is more than double that of the total retail pharmaceutical sector, says a new report from IMS Health's Pharma Strategy Group.

Over the next five years, around 120 molecules with current annual sales totaling $15 billion face patent expiry in many of the major markets; these include the blockbusters omeprazole, enalapril and fluoxetine, says the study, which is entitled Generic Insight 98.

The study covers the generics markets in the USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain. Of the USA, it notes that the market was worth $6.55 billion in 1997, representing 11.3% of the national retail ethical drug market by value and 42% by volume. The sector is now apparently in a period of stagnation following 15 years of rapid growth, but this is expected to return around 2000-2002 when a number of blockbuster drugs come off-patent.