£260 million fine for firms involved in UK market interference

Following investigations from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a fine of around £260 million ($360 million) has been imposed on several pharmaceutical firms, due to competition law breaches.
The breaches relate to the supply of hydrocortisone tablets, an essential medicine used by tens of thousands of people in the UK for the treatment of adrenal insufficiency - including for life-threatening conditions such as Addison’s disease.
The CMA found that Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK (now known as Accord-UK) charged the country’s national healthcare provider “excessively high prices” for hydrocortisone tablets, over a period of about 10 years.
