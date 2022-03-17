Wednesday 19 November 2025

35-company generics deal for Pfizer's Paxlovid prompts MSF backlash

Generics
17 March 2022
The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) has signed agreements with 35 companies to manufacture the generic version of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) to be supplied in 95 low- and middle-income countries.

Paxlovid is the most promising oral drug to date to treat people at high risk of progressing to severe or critical COVID-19, based on available data. But the limited global supply from Pfizer has so far largely been bought up by a number of high-income countries.

It is estimated that generic manufacturers will not be able to bring supplies of the drug to the market until 2023. Pfizer signed a voluntary license deal with the MPP in November 2021, leading to the current sublicense agreements signed with manufacturers.

