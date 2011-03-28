A year into US health care form, GPhA presses need to generate savings

The USA’s Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) recognized the first year anniversary of the enactment of the nation’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) a issuing a statement continuing work that needs to be done as the law is implemented.

“One year ago today the President signed into law the Affordable Care Act, intended to assure that all Americans are provided with appropriate health care, including access to prescription drugs. While debate continues over various provisions and mandates contained in ACA, GPhA has stepped up its efforts to make sure that implementation of the law takes full advantage of the savings that are achieved through the use of FDA-approved generic prescription drugs. Recent reports from the Government Accountability Office and others show that dispensing generic drugs are a proven means of saving money and reigning in health care cost. A July 2010 analysis by IMS Health found that the use of generics has saved the US health care system $824 billion over the past decade, $139.6 billion in 2009 alone,” it stated.

Working with Congress, the White House and with regulatory agencies charged with writing the ACA implementing regulations, the GPhA says it is focusing on three prime programs in which generics can generate billions of dollars of savings for states and the federal government, while assuring quality health care and enhanced medication compliance: Medicaid expansion, biogenerics, and Medicare Part D.