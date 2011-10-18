Acino pays 80 million euros for Cephalon's Middle East and African business

Switzerland-based generic and branded drugmaker Acino (SIX: ACIN) says it has reached agreement to acquire the combined Middle East and African business of US biotech firm Cephalon, which just this month was acquired by Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Nasdaq: TEVA; The Pharma Letter October 14), for a total consideration of around 80 million euros ($110.9 million).
Under the terms of the deal, Acino will pay 60 million euros in cash and 20 million euros through the issue of shares from authorized capital (calculated at the average share price on the day prior to the closing of the transaction). Acino expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive.
The business to be acquired, which includes Cephalon and its Swiss subsidiary Mepha’s brands, is expected to generate sales of close to 100 million euros in 2011. The well-established product portfolio comprises leading brands including the analgesic Olfen (diclofenac), the antispasmotic Spasfon (phloroglucinol/trimethylphloroglucinol), the gastrointestinal drug Gasec (omeprazole) and the antibiotic Mesporin (ceftriaxone).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze