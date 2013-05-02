Saturday 8 November 2025

Actavis and Valeant report first quarter 2013 results

Generics
2 May 2013

US generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) and Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX: VRX) both presented first-quarter 2013 financial results on May 2, but made no mention of a rumored merger (The Pharma Letter May 1), although a Valeant spokesperson said the company does not comment on recent deal speculation.

For its part, Actavis reported net revenue increased 24% to $1.90 billion for the first quarter 2013. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2013 were $1.99, an increase of 21%. On that basis, the company beat average analysts’ estimates of $1.86, but miss average revenue estimates of $1.97 billion.

GAAP earnings (loss) per share for the first quarter 2013 was ($0.79), compared to $0.43 per diluted share in the prior year period. The current quarter loss for GAAP purposes includes $270 million, or $1.77 per share, of charges related to the acquisitions of the legacy Actavis Group in November of 2012 and Uteron Pharma SA in January of 2013. Adjusted EBITDA was $463.6 million, compared to $367.3 million for the first quarter 2012. Cash and marketable securities were $337.4 million as of March 31, 2013. Actavis is the name of the former Watson Pharmaceuticals, which acquired Actavis last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze