Saturday 8 November 2025

Actavis brings escitalopram to market after patent expiry

Generics
2 June 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has launched escitalopram tablets in the UK today, following the patent expiry at midnight on Saturday.

Marketed under the brand name Lexapro by Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO), escitalopram is indicated for the treatment of major depressive episodes, panic disorders, with or without agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). 

Jonathan Wilson, executive director UK, said: “Actavis continues to be first to market offering the high quality pharmaceuticals expected of a leading UK manufacturer with over 175 years’ experience in healthcare. We are committed to providing pharmacy with increased choice and competitively priced medicines.”

Actavis is offering Escitalopram tablets in 5mg, 10mg and 20mg strength packs of 28 tablets, starting at £1.79 ($2.99). This launch adds to Actavis’ portfolio of more than 750 generic medicines across a wide variety of therapy areas.

Product                        
Strength     
PIP Code   
Size  
Cost   

Escitalopram Tablets
(Actavis Livery)
5mg
10mg
20mg
119-6435
119-6443
119-6492
28
28
28
£1.79
£2.98
£5.04

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze