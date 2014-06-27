Saturday 8 November 2025

Actavis files for generic version of Acorda’s Ampyra

Generics
27 June 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

US biotech firm Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq:ACOR) has been advised that Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10mg.

Acorda is reviewing the Notice Letter and has 45 days from the date of receipt to commence a patent infringement law suit against Actavis in order to trigger a statutory stay period under the Hatch-Waxman Act. This would restrict the FDA from approving an ANDA until July 2017 at the earliest, unless a district court issues a decision adverse to all of Acorda’s asserted Orange Book patents prior to that date.

Ampyra is currently protected by five patents listed in the FDA’s Approved Drugs Product List (Orange Book), four of which extend into 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively. Ampyra also has Orphan Drug status, which extends into January 2017. Acorda intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze