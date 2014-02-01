Actavis refocuses global business structure; reiterates 2014 outlook

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), which now has its headquarters in Ireland, has announced a realignment of its global strategic business structure to maximize the company's newly strengthened position as a leading specialty pharmaceutical developer, manufacturer and marketer, and to enhance Actavis' position for continued long-term growth.

Under the new organizational structure, announced at Actavis' 2014 Investor Meeting in New York on January 31, Actavis' global generics, specialty brands, branded generics, legacy brands, over-the-counter (OTC) and third-party commercial operations and business development have been consolidated into a single new division, under the leadership of Siggi Olafsson, president, Actavis Pharma.

Actavis' generic, brand, inhalation and biosimilars research and development (R&D) organizations have been consolidated under the leadership of Fred Wilkinson, in the newly created position of president, Actavis Global Research and Development.