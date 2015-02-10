Sunday 24 November 2024

Actavis to divest Doryx brand to Mayne Pharma for $50 million

Generics
10 February 2015
actavis-big

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has entered an agreement with Australia-headquartered Mayne Pharma (MYX: ASE) to divest the US rights to the Doryx (doxycycline) brand acne treatment and related assets.

The deal is valued at approximately $50 million and is expected to close before the end of February. Actavis will continue to package, distribute and promote Doryx for a transition period until May 2. Mayne said it expects the product to contribute an average $2.7 million a month from July in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

William Meury, executive vice president of commercial on North American brands at Actavis, said: "Actavis currently licenses and distributes Doryx in the US as part of our legacy Warner Chilcott partnership with Mayne, which is eligible to expire at the end of 2015. By agreeing to return the product to Mayne now, we receive value for the asset and, following a brief transition period, will enable our sales and marketing teams to focus their time and attention on supporting the expanded, industry-leading Dermatology portfolio that will be part of our combined company following the acquisition of Allergan later this year. We are committed to investing in our expanded dermatology portfolio and in our R&D pipeline in this important category, and look forward to continuing to grow our business within Dermatology."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze