Akorn buys minority stake in ophthalmic firm Aciex; posts strong 2nd-qrtr 2011 earnings

US specialty pharma company Akorn (Nasdaq: AKRX), has entered into an agreement to acquire an unspecified minority stake in Westborough, Massachusetts-based Aciex Therapeutics an ophthalmic drug development company with a focus on developing novel therapeutics to treat ocular diseases.
Aciex’ pipeline consists of both clinical stage assets and pre-IND stage assets. In addition, Akorn signed a global licensing agreement for a novel over-the-counter eye care product and manufacturing agreement for one of Aciex’ lead prescription products.
The news, along with better-than-expected second-quarter earnings (see below), saw Akorn’s shares jump 12% to $8.07.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze