AMA calls for ban on prescription drug advertising

The American Medical Association (AMA) has called for a ban on direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.
Delegates at an AMA policy-making meeting in Atlanta voted in favor of a ban after it was agreed that the increasing number of adverts is fueling demand for expensive treatments despite less costly alternatives being just as effective.
Patrice Harris, chairman elect of the AMA board, said: “This vote in support of an advertising ban reflects concerns among physicians about the negative impact of commercially-driving promotions and the role that marketing costs play in fueling escalating drug prices.”
