Amneal Pharma launches four new generics

Privately-held US generics drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ fast-growing portfolio of approved generic drugs is expanding once again with the launch of four new products.

Representing multiple therapeutic categories, these products accounted for $900 million annually in US sales as of June 2014, according to IMS Health market data. These four products, listed below, are now shipping and available through wholesalers, distributors, and directly to the trade.

Acyclovir ointment, USP is available in 5% strength. Sold in 30-gram tubes, each gram of ointment contains 50 mg of acyclovir. The Amneal generic is an AB-rated therapeutic equivalent to Glaxo Wellcome originated Zovirax Ointment 5%.