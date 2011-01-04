As patent cliffs and law suits rule US generic drug industry, research-based majors look to deals and diversification

Generic drug makers which include the likes of Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Watson Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: WPI) have been on a bumpy ride lately, comments www.stockcall.com, an on-line South Africa-based research and analysis service. With the recent and coming expiry of many lucrative brand name drug patents, generic makers have been able to produce lower cost versions of popular medicine. With products such as Eli Lilly’s cancer drug Gemzar (gemcitabine), or Pfizer’s cholesterol lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) now or soon to be available in generic versions, companies in the industry look well positioned moving forward.
However, the generic sector has been facing its own set of challenges. A recent rash of government law suits over the alleged inflation of prescription prices has landed some copy drugmakers such as Mylan in trouble. Some individual companies have had to pay settlements in the hundreds of millions of dollars while the figures for the industry are in the billions, a recent report for the US Justice Department has revealed (The Pharma Letter November 23, 2010), which said a record of some $2.5 billion had been recovered in health care fraud.
Just last month Mylan agreed to pay $65 million to settle a law suit by the US federal government and Texas alleging it inflated prescription drug prices, increasing the cost of reimbursing pharmacies and other providers. It also settled a case relating to its subsidiary Dey for $280 million, which will be paid by the latter’s previous owner, Germany’s Merck KGaA (TPL December 22, 2010).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze