Aspen completes buyout of Sigma pharma business for $900 million

South Africa’s leading drugmaker, Aspen Pharmacare (APN: SJ), that all conditions have been met for it to acquire the pharmaceutical business of Australia-based Sigma Pharmaceuticals (SIP: AU) for some $900 million, which it has been pursuing since last year (The Pharma Letter August 16, 2010).
The acquisition was approved following the extraordinary meeting of Sigma shareholders held on January 14. The effective date of change of ownership is January 31, 2011 and will position Aspen as the leading pharmaceutical company in Australia by volume of scripts generated.
Stephen Saad, Aspen’s group chief executive, said: “Aspen is excited about this acquisition which enables the group to accelerate growth in its Australian business and also to stimulate expansion plans into the broader Asia Pacific region. Aspen has already demonstrated its ability to supply high quality products at competitive prices across more than 100 worldwide territories. We have confidence in our Australian management team to leverage Aspen’s world-class procurement, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to ensure the expanded Aspen business delivers growing value in Australia.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze