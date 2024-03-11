Aspire advances growth with acquisition of Cenoté Pharma

Generic drugmaker Aspire Pharma today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of fellow UK-based Cenoté Pharma, in continuation of its strong organic growth.

No terms of the financial agreement were disclosed by either party.

Cenoté Pharma is a category specialist in carnitine deficiencies. Carnitine is an amino acid derivative whose insufficiency can impair the metabolism of essential tissues, such as those of the heart and muscle. The exact prevalence of systemic primary carnitine deficiency (SPCD) is unknown and varies depending on ethnicity. The estimated prevalence is 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 70,000 newborns in Europe and the USA. 1