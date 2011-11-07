Monday 29 September 2025

AstraZeneca launches new Crestor savings card in USA, as generic Lipitor about to debut

Generics
7 November 2011

The US subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) yesterday launched a new savings card which allows eligible patients to get their prescription for the firm’s cholesterol lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin) for just $8 more than the average co-pay of a generic statin. Eligible patients can pay just $18 for a prescription of Crestor (up to 30 tablets), noted AstraZeneca.

The move comes just ahead of US patent loss for Pfizer’s all-time blockbuster statin Lipitor (atorvastatin) at the end of this month which, as was the case when simvastatin lost exclusivity, is expected to impact on sales of other – still patent-protected -cholesterol lowering drugs. AstraZeneca’s sales of Crestor grew to $1.66 billion in the third quarter of this year, with turnover in the USA for that period at $753 million, up 20% year-on-year, so that company has a lot to protect.

For commercially insured patients, the CRESTOR Savings Card offers savings on out-of-pocket costs that exceed $18 (up to a $50 savings limit) on each of eligible patients’ next 12 prescriptions for Crestor (up to 30 tablets). Patients with no insurance coverage will receive $50 off each of their next 12 prescriptions for the AstraZeneca drug (up to 30 tablets).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze