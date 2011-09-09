Aurobindo sets up JV with Diod to make and market generic drugs in Russia

Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN: BO) and OJSC Diod, a Russian manufacturer of ecological health care equipment and nutrition supplements, are setting up a 50:50 joint venture, to be named Aurospharma, to manufacture and sell generic pharmaceutical products in the markets of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
As a part of this cooperation, the JV intends to construct a state of the art plant to manufacture non-penicillin and non-cephalosporin prescription generics and other drugs that are classified as over-the-counter (OTC) products in Russia. To harmonize the interests of the JV partners in the Russian market, it is planned to transfer 100% interest in CJSC Olifen (engaged in the production of pharmaceutical substances) being held by Diod to the JV company subject to due diligence. In addition, the JV will source penicillins, cephalosporins and few other therapy products manufactured by Aurobindo India to sell in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Will bring savings for govt drug procurement program
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze