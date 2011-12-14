Monday 29 September 2025

Australia's generics sector stresses need for sustainable PBS

Generics
14 December 2011

Ensuring the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) is sustainable and medicines remain affordable and accessible to all Australians regardless of where they live or what their socio economic background is, must be a priority for the new Minister for Health, Tanya Plibersek (The Pharma Letter December 13), said the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA), welcoming Ms Plibersek to her new Cabinet role.

“We congratulate Ms Plibersek and welcome her as our new Minister for Health. Our members are looking forward to a productive and positive working relationship,” chief executive of the GMiA, Kate Lynch said.

Ms Lynch recommends a key focus for the new Minister for Health should be to work with the generic medicines sector to help return significant savings to the economy without cutting into the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), noting: “Every time a consumer chooses a follow-on generic medicine, there are substantial benefits to national savings.”

