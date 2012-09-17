Australian consumers want more access to affordable medicines, new GMiA research shows

A new survey shows 75% of Australians believe that the government should offer a price discount to consumers who choose generic medicines, which drive significant savings to the economy, over branded medicines.

The national survey of more than 1,000 respondents reveals that Australians are very positive about generic medicines, with 89% of Australians rating generic prescription medicines as “a product I know and trust.” Most people will trust their doctor (84%) and their pharmacist (86%) to help direct them regarding which medicine to purchase.

The Australian Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA) commissioned the research to assess the public’s appetite to introduce policy that supports increased use of generic prescription medicines in the community. Using generic medicines saves the economy millions of dollars. In fact, every time a generic is dispensed there are savings, yet there is often no direct financial benefit to those who need it most – concession cardholders and consumers who purchase prescription medicines frequently.