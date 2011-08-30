BASF hikes prices for pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients

Effective September 1, 2011, Germany-based BASF (BAS: XE), the world’s largest chemical company, will increase the sales prices globally for all pharmaceutical excipients and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients by 10%.

This price increase affects the entire excipients portfolio including all binders, disintegrants, coatings, solubilizers and solvents. The affected generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) portfolio contains products like ibuprofen, caffeine and pseudoephedrine.

BASF says that, due to the continued rise in costs for raw materials, energy and labor, this price increase has become necessary. All existing contractual obligations will be honored, it assured in a press statement.