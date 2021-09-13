Bausch settles pay-for-delay claims with $300 million charge

Court filings show that Canada-headquartered Bausch Health (TSX: BHC) has agreed to pay $300 million to settle an antitrust suit related to diabetes med Glumetza (metformin hydrochloride).

The class action suit accused the firm of keeping a monopoly on the therapy by paying off competitors, thereby enabling an eight-fold price increase in 2015.

First sold by Assertio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ASRT), Glumetza is an extended-release formulation of the common diabetes therapy metformin.