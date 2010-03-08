Monday 29 September 2025

Belgian pharma trade group takes issue with press reports on drug costs; market set to shrink as patents laps

Generics
8 March 2010

The Belgian pharmaceutical trade group pharma.be has issued a strong rebuttal of an article published last week in the local newspaper Le Soir, saying that drug spending by the country's Health Insurance Agency, the INAMI, of 3.2 billion euros ($4.37 billion) increased 12.5% in 2008 compared to 2007 and volume (4.2 billion in 2008) had seen a rise of 6%. Le Soir thus concludes that the average cost per unit of medicine has increased significantly, it points out.

Moreover, notes the pharma.be, Plavix (clopidogrel, a leading blood thinning drug from France's Sanofi-Aventis) is presented as the main cause of the strong growth of consumption in the blood and hematopoietic group of medicines. The article also specifies that the generalized cover of the "small" risks for independent shad a very limited impact on the growth of expenditures. It also mentions the weak share of generic drugs, which account for 9.6% of expenditure.

Figures incorrect

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze