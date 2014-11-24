Beximco Pharma receives GMP approval from Health Canada

Bangladeshi pdrugmaker Beximco Pharma has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approval from Health Canada, the Canadian regulatory body, making it the first pharma company in Bangladesh to receive such accreditation.

This opens the company up to marketing its drugs in Canada, which is increasingly promoting access to generic drugs produced by companies such as Beximco. Taiwan also granted GMP approval to Beximco this year.

Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Beximco Pharma, said: “Canada is an important market for Beximco Pharma and this approval marks a significant milestone for the company, further validating our high standards of quality and compliance practices. This approval builds on our existing presence in key regulated markets and is an important step towards our aspiration to become a global generic drug player.’’