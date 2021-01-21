Saturday 8 November 2025

Beximco to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh

Generics
21 January 2021
beximco-big

Bangladesh's largest drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals (AIM: BXP) has entered into a binding commitment with France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh for a base-price consideration of around £35.5 million ($48.3 million).

The proposed transaction is subject to approval by the Foreign Exchange Investment Department of Bangladesh Bank and completing the Share Purchase Agreement. Beximco’s shares gained 5.3% to 99.00 pence by mid-morning London trading.

Sanofi Bangladesh has over 800 employees and produces around 100 branded generic products, in addition to importing and supplying vaccines, insulins and chemotherapy drugs. The group made a pre-tax profit of around £4.3 million in 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Beximco partners on making potential COVID-19 therapy favipiravir
14 April 2020
Generics
Beximco expands US portfolio with buy of eight ANDAs
20 February 2019
Biotechnology
Sanofi sticks to plan under pressure from pandemic
5 February 2021
Generics
Beximco launches world's first generic of COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir
9 November 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze