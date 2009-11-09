Brazil's generic sector continue to grow faster than overall pharmacy sales

Due to the depreciation of Brazil's currency against the US dollar, the Brazilian pharmaceutical market has fallen in dollar values in 2009. Controlled drug prices are increasing below inflational levels and demand is contained by a falling economic growth projected in 2009, says a new report from Espicom.

For the industry, price controls are not directly linked to consumption levels. In fact, between 1997 and 2008, the pharmaceutical market by volume increased significantly only in 2004, it notes.



The pharmacy sector in dollar values performed exceptionally well in 2008, but is starting to register slower growth in the first quarter of 2009. Generic medicines continue to grow at a higher rate than overall pharmacy sales, and are expected to represent 20% of the sector by volume in 2010. Foreign participation in the generic sector has increased following French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' acquisition of Medley, recently announced in 2009.

The country's Chamber for the Regulation of Medicines (CMED) has authorized price increases on nearly 18,000 drug presentations which are controlled. Annual price adjustments are based on price ceilings which are calculated taking into account the National Broad Consumer Index (IPCA) between March 2008 and February 2009, a productivity factor, equal to 0.0% in 2009, and inter- and intra-sector factors.