Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—CDER’s OGD and EMA’s program for complex generics

Generics
9 February 2024

Advancing complex generic drug development is a critical part of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) goal to help patients access safe, effective and high-quality generic medicines, the agency stated.

Because of the extensive investments in research and development that may be needed, generic drug manufacturers and the regulatory agencies overseeing them are increasingly looking for proactive engagement opportunities during the early phases of drug development.

To that end, when Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s (CDER) Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a  voluntary pilot program to facilitate concurrent discussions between generic drug applicants and the two regulatory bodies, the ultimate goal was improving patient access to harder to develop generic drugs.

This pilot program is an expansion of the FDA and EMA’s existing Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) program and focuses on  complex generics/“ hybrid medicines” (an EMA term for medications that loosely corresponds to complex generics).

More on this story...

Generics
EU draft report sharpens focus on security and manufacturing
2 September 2025
Generics
EU compulsory pharma licensing reform raises wrath of industry
18 August 2023
Generics
Stark figures show disappearance of generics from Europe
4 May 2023
Generics
EMA pilot to support not-for-profits and academia in repurposing meds
29 October 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze