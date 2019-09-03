Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Endo debuts authorized generic of Noxafil in USA

Generics
3 September 2019

Endo International announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck & Co's antifungal agent Noxafil(posaconazole) delayed-release tablets, 100mg.

Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, recently entered into an exclusive US supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck, allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic version of the product.

The agreement also includes rights to posaconazole 40mg/mL oral suspension which Par intends to launch in the coming months.

"Par is pleased to provide patients and providers with access to a lower-cost treatment through our launch of the authorized generic version of Noxafil," said Domenic Ciarico, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Sterile & Generics at Endo.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze