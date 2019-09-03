BRIEF—Endo debuts authorized generic of Noxafil in USA

Endo International announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck & Co's antifungal agent Noxafil(posaconazole) delayed-release tablets, 100mg.

Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, recently entered into an exclusive US supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck, allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic version of the product.

The agreement also includes rights to posaconazole 40mg/mL oral suspension which Par intends to launch in the coming months.

"Par is pleased to provide patients and providers with access to a lower-cost treatment through our launch of the authorized generic version of Noxafil," said Domenic Ciarico, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Sterile & Generics at Endo.