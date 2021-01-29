Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Sandoz launches generic icatibant in USA

Generics
29 January 2021

Sandoz, the generic and biosimilar medicines unit of Novartis, announced the US launch of generic icatibant injection pre-filled syringe to treat acute attacks of rare disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years and older, making it available immediately for US patients.

Sandoz has signed a US commercialization deal with Slayback Pharma, a company focused on producing complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products, for this medicine, which is a generic equivalent to Japanese pharma major Takeda’s Firazyr (icatibant injection).

“We are eager to see the positive effects of making generic Icatibant available immediately to people living with this painful and disabling rare disease,” said Keren Haruvi, president, Sandoz Inc.

“This collaboration aligns with our goal to build our injectables portfolio and provide US patients access to affordable generic medicines that work the same as brand-name products,” he added.

Slayback Pharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products, with a team of 90 employees and operations in the USA and India.

Slayback has a proven track record of numerous sole first-to-file abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and complex generic filings, approvals and commercial launches.



