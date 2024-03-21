BRIEF—Sandoz opens new antibiotic production facility in Austria

Swiss generic and biosimilar medicines maker Sandoz today opened a new production facility in Kundl, Austria, to serve more patients with affordable life-saving drugs produced entirely in Europe.

This 50 million-euro ($54 million) investment in Kundl plant extension emphasizes commitment to serve more patients with critical antibiotics, produced entirely in Europe, said Sandoz.

The opening of the new facility is part of a 200 million-euro investment into the site in Kundl, to significantly upgrade penicillin API manufacturing and increase output of finished products, in order to better serve patients in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Gilbert Ghostine, Chairman Sandoz, said: "Antibiotics are the backbone of modern medicine and Kundl is a testament to the resilience of European manufacturing. We are proud to further strengthen our manufacturing capabilities in Austria. This allows us to address growing demand and further strengthens our commitment to our unique European-based antibiotic production network."

The new facility and automated production lines will increase production capacity by 20% compared to the current capacity of 200 million packages per year.

The expansion in finished dosage forms means that Kundl now has a production capacity of 240 million packages per year, more than a doubling from 2021 output levels.