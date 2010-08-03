Canadian competition authority calls for Teva divestments to complete Ratiopharm acquisition

The Competition Bureau in Canada has reached an agreement with Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and the Merckle Group (carrying on business as Ratiopharm), requiring divestitures of certain assets and associated licences of certain dosage forms of acetaminophen oxycodone tablets and morphine sulfate sustained-release tablets in Canada.
The Bureau concluded that the merger between the said companies would likely lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the Canadian market, so the parties are required to sell all the assets and associated licenses of either Teva or German firm Ratiopharm, which was acquired for $4.95 billion earlier this year (The Pharma Letter March 19) relating to the sale and supply of these products in Canada.
Teva said it has agreed to the terms and that it is pleased with the outcome which will allow it to fully realize the expected benefits of this merger in Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze