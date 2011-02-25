Caraco Pharma agrees to full merger with Sun Pharma at higher offer price

USA-based Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories (NYSE Amex: CPD) says that it has entered into a merger agreement with India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUNP: IN) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Global, at an increased offer price.

Sun Pharma and Sun Global collectively own 75.8% of Caraco common stock. The merger agreement provides that all shareholders of Caraco other than Sun Pharma and Sun Global will receive a cash payment of $5.25 per share upon the closing of the transaction. As previously disclosed, Sun Pharma and Sun Global had proposed a "going private" transaction by which Sun Pharma, Sun Global and/or one or more of their affiliates would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Caraco common stock not held by Sun Pharma and Sun Global for a per share consideration of $4.75 cash.

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain terms and conditions customary for transactions of this type, including receipt of approval by the holders of a majority of Caraco's outstanding common stock at a special meeting of stockholders. In the merger agreement, Sun Pharma has agreed to cause all shares of Caraco common stock owned by Sun Pharma and Sun Global to be voted in favor of the merger.