Changes in reimbursement to bring profits for branded generics in CIS markets

Most of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets do not have modern reimbursement policies, but the countries in question have recently been working in order to improve their drug policies, notes Poland-based market research firm PMR.

In Russia, the Pharma 2020 plan is being implemented in order to improve the quality and accessibility of locally produced drugs. Ukraine has implemented a pilot program for reference pricing which is regarded as a major step toward reforming the system. Kazakhstan has also updated its lists of reimbursed drugs. As a result, PMR expects further growth in the generic drug subgroup, along with healthy development in the arena of original drugs, with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) figures of 15 and 14%, respectively, between 2012 and 2014 for these groups.

Ukraine and Kazakhstan witness most substantial increases in generics