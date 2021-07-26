Wednesday 19 November 2025

Chugai API manufacturing building for late-stage clinical development

Generics
26 July 2021
chugai-large

Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) today said it will construct a new manufacturing building for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of small and mid-size molecule drugs in the Fujieda Plant (Fujieda-shi, Shizuoka) of Chugai Pharma Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Chugai, which itself is majority-owned by Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

In recent years, Chugai's synthetic drug discovery is mostly based on compounds that are difficult to manufacture, including mid-size molecule drugs where Chugai focuses on as its third modality following small molecules and antibodies. In response to the increase in such compounds, Chugai started the construction of a manufacturing building for APIs (FJ2) in the Fujieda Plant in 2019, aiming for completion in 2022.

The new manufacturing building for APIs (FJ3) aims to address the manufacturing functions of small and mid-size molecule drugs with high potency, covering APIs for late-stage clinical trials and early production after launch. By adding FJ3 to the existing manufacturing building for APIs (FJ1) and FJ2 which is under construction in the Fujieda Plant, Chugai will gain the capability to consistently supply APIs throughout early clinical development to early commercial production, which will greatly strengthen the foundation that supports the rapid development and launch of innovative new drug candidates.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chugai in new filing for entrectinib in Japan
18 March 2019
Biotechnology
Chugai launches Polivy intravenous infusion for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
19 May 2021
Biotechnology
Chugai and Alebund enter option and license deal for EOS789
10 July 2021
Generics
Kyowa Kirin to build new biopharma API building at its Takasaki plant
17 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze