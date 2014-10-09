Cipla in deal with Teva for South African marketing

Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) saw its share rise 2.6% to 600.65 rupees, as the company revealed it has entered into a collaboration with Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, for sales and distribution of the latter's drugs in South Africa.
The collaboration will focus on oncology, central nervous system, women's health, cardiovascular, ophthalmology and other speciality products.
The agreement is between Medpro Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Cipla Medpro and Teva Pharmaceuticals Pty, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. "The collaboration is a sales and distribution agreement whereby Cipla Medpro will exclusively market Teva's broad pharmaceutical product portfolio in South Africa," the company said.
Cipla Medpro chief executive Paul Miller said: "This collaboration is highly complementary and aligns strongly with our philosophy of providing South Africans access to a broader range of affordable medicines."
