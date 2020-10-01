Sunday 24 November 2024

Collegium settles with Teva over Xtampza ER patent litigation

Generics
1 October 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

US specialty pharma firm Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: COLL) shares closed up 4.7% at $20.82 on Wednesday, after it announced a settlement agreement with the US subsidiary of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) that resolves patent litigation brought in response to Teva’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), seeking approval to market a generic version of Xtampza (oxycodone) ER, prior to the expiration of Collegium’s applicable patents.

Under the terms of the settlement, which is subject to review by the US Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice, Collegium will grant Teva a license to market its generic version of Xtampza ER in the USA beginning on or after September 2, 2033 (subject to US FDA approval, and acceleration under certain circumstances). Xtampza ER generated net product revenues of $33.6 million the second quarter of 2020.

As a result of the settlement, Teva has agreed to a consent judgment confirming that its proposed generic products infringe Collegium’s asserted patents and that those patents are valid and enforceable with respect to Teva’s proposed generic products. Additional details regarding the settlement are confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive top-line results for Xtampza ER abuse deterrent potential
1 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Collegium releases positive new data on Xtampza vs OxyContin
5 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shield defends patents against action from Teva
19 October 2020
Generics
Teva continues to pay down debt, despite pandemic
5 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze