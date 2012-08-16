Consumer groups call for fixed-dose HIV drugs in South African tenders

Consumer groups Treatment Action Campaign and Medecins sans Frontiers have issued a call for the inclusion of fixed-dose antiretroviral (ARV) combinations purchased at reasonable prices in South Africa’s new ARV tender.

There are fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) of many ARV regimens, however the public sector does not yet offer them. South Africa’s upcoming ARV tender – expected to cover the period from the start of 2013 to the end of 2014 – is an opportunity to phase out multi-pill ARV regimens in favor of FDCs, says TAC, a South African AIDS activist organization.

Antiretroviral FDCs combining tenofovir (TDF), emtricitabine (FTC) and efavirenz (EFV) into a single tablet have been available in the USA since 2006. The combinations were initially brought to market jointly by the patent holders of the originator medicines. At present, there are a number of generic versions of this combination and FDCs of TDF/ lamivudine (3TC)/EFV are available globally.