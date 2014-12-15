Daiichi Sankyo launches new generic drugs

Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says its generics subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Espha, has launched nine new generic drugs with three new active ingredients
Product names/therapeutic categories
Product name
Therapeutic category
Original brand name
Levofloxacin Tablets 250mg “DSEP”
Broad-spectrum oral antibacterial agent
Cravit tablets 250mg, 500mg, granules 10%
Levofloxacin Tablets 500mg “DSEP”
Levofloxacin Granules 10% “DSEP”
Candesartan Tablets 2mg “DSEP”
Persistent angiotensin II receptor antagonist
Blopress tablets 2,4,8,12
Candesartan Tablets 4mg “DSEP”
Candesartan Tablets 8mg “DSEP”
Candesartan Tablets 12mg “DSEP”
Oxaliplatin IV Infusion Solution
50mg “DSEP”
Anti-malignant tumor agent
Elplat IV Infusion Solution 50mg, 100mg
Oxaliplatin IV Infusion Solution
100mg “DSEP”
