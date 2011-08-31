DMV-Fonterra to acquire Brahmar Cellulose in India

Germany’s DMV-Fonterra Excipients, a developer, producer and marketer of excipients to the pharmaceutical industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of Indian firm Brahmar Cellulose, a producer of pharmaceutical microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) and sodium carboxyl methyl cellulose (SCMC).

The acquisition, which is subject to conditions including the obtaining of various regulatory consents from Indian government authorities, is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2011. Financial terms were not revealed.

Will create leading supplier in pharmaceutical excipients