DMV-Fonterra to acquire Brahmar Cellulose in India

Germany’s DMV-Fonterra Excipients, a developer, producer and marketer of excipients to the pharmaceutical industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of Indian firm Brahmar Cellulose, a producer of pharmaceutical microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) and sodium carboxyl methyl cellulose (SCMC).
The acquisition, which is subject to conditions including the obtaining of various regulatory consents from Indian government authorities, is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2011. Financial terms were not revealed.
Will create leading supplier in pharmaceutical excipients
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze