Drug shortages cost US care providers at least $200 million annually, research suggests

Prescription drug shortages are increasing health care costs while challenging providers in properly caring for patients in the USA, according to an analysis released yesterday. These drug shortages increase the risk to patients due to the introduction and use of unfamiliar drugs to work around the shortages.
The Premier health care alliance analysis found the shortage cost US hospitals at least $200 million annually through the purchase of more expensive generic or therapeutic substitutes. Providers are paying an average of 11% more for shortage products, although the total economic impact is likely much higher, since research excludes drugs purchased on the “gray market,” or those with therapeutic alternatives. The research also does not include indirect costs such as added labor needed to manage shortages and secure alternative supplies, as data on these areas does not exist.
90% of hospital pharmacies experienced drug shortage
