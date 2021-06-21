Saturday 8 November 2025

EC clears acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients

Generics
21 June 2021
european_commission_large

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients of Switzerland by USA-based Bain Capital Investors and Cinven Capital Management of the UK.

Bain Capital and Cinven entered into definitive agreements to acquire Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) in February this year, for a total enterprise value of 4.2 billion Swiss francs ($4.55 billion).

Lonza Specialty Ingredients, a spin-out of Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech ingredient supplier Lonza (VTX: LONN), provides microbial control solutions and chemical technologies, as well as composite materials, performance intermediates and chemicals.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Bain and Cinven bid to acquire German drugmaker fails
27 June 2017
Pharmaceutical
EC approves GSK's buy of Pfizer's OTC business, subject to conditions
11 July 2019
Biotechnology
Lonza and DiNAQOR enter strategic collaboration
27 November 2019
Generics
Lonza reports strong first-half 2021 financials
24 July 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze