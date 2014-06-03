EGA calls for international regulatory cooperation

European Generics Medicines Association (EGA) Director General Adrian van den Hoven last week joined the International Conference for Future Trends of Generic Medicines, which brought together regulators and industry representatives from around the world, from Europe to Japan, from Canada to Australia.

The participants discussed existing initiatives for international regulatory cooperation and focused on future opportunities for the harmonization of regulatory requirements and procedures.

The EGA confirmed its support of the promotion of international regulatory cooperation on generic and biosimilar medicines in the context of bilateral and multilateral regulatory dialogues and through progress in ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements. Strengthening regulatory cooperation will increase the efficiency of regulatory processes avoiding unethical duplication of clinical studies and unnecessary duplicative inspections conducted by regulatory authorities.