EGA calls for international regulatory cooperation

European Generics Medicines Association (EGA) Director General Adrian van den Hoven last week joined the International Conference for Future Trends of Generic Medicines, which brought together regulators and industry representatives from around the world, from Europe to Japan, from Canada to Australia.
The participants discussed existing initiatives for international regulatory cooperation and focused on future opportunities for the harmonization of regulatory requirements and procedures.
The EGA confirmed its support of the promotion of international regulatory cooperation on generic and biosimilar medicines in the context of bilateral and multilateral regulatory dialogues and through progress in ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements. Strengthening regulatory cooperation will increase the efficiency of regulatory processes avoiding unethical duplication of clinical studies and unnecessary duplicative inspections conducted by regulatory authorities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze