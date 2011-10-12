EGA names new president, who aims to increase access to generic medicines

Meeting yesterday in Warsaw, Poland, the European Generic medicines Association’s (EGA) board announced the election of Gudbjorg Edda Eggertsdottir as its new president. Ms Eggertsdottir has been active in the generic medicines industry for over 30 years, witnessing the many challenges it has already faced on its way to becoming an essential part of the global healthcare offering.

She has significant experience in the generic medicines sector in companies such as Actavis - where she is currently president Iceland, Strategic Projects – and Delta. Ms Eggertsdottir has been part of the EGA executive board for two years.

According to an EGA statement, Ms Eggertsdottir fully understands the restrictive conditions in which the generic medicine and biosimilar industries must now operate and the challenges they face in seeking to bring affordable and reliable medicines to the citizens of Europe. These include: more evidence of price cuts and tendering; increased regulation and global competition; and the need to promote an industrial policy to make Europe the center of generic and biosimilar medicines manufacturing - a goal to which Actavis is committed.