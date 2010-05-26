Monday 29 September 2025

Egypt's pharma market set for 11.4% CAGR to 2014, helped by drug pricing reform that will boost generics

Generics
26 May 2010

Egypt's total pharmaceutical spending has been on a steady rise, reaching a calculated $2.48 billion by the end of 2009 and forecast to rise to $4.24 billion by 2014 at an 11.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the latest report from Business Monitor International.

Growth in the next five years will be driven by the drug pricing reform, which should make all drugs more affordable, but in general will make generics a more attractive option for substitution. BMI's long-term outlook to 2019 is for drug spending to reach $5.99 billion, with a slower CAGR of 9.2% from 2014 onwards.

BMI believes that Egypt's pharmaceutical sector has more potential in terms of growth and expansion prospects over the next five years than its regional peers Algeria and Morocco. Its view is based largely on the high market value of drug sales in Egypt, as well as the strengthening domestic drug manufacturing sector, which should help alleviate the pharmaceutical trade deficit.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze