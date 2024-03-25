Emerging markets pharma KELIX bio sold to Mubadala

KELIX bio, an emerging markets biopharmaceuticals platform, has been sold to Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi investor with over $276 billion in assets under management.

The announcement was made by the current owners of the drugmaker - based Development Partners International (DPI), a premier investment firm focused on Africa, British International Investment (BII), the UK government’s Development Finance Institution, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who sold 100% of the shares. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The transaction is set to be one of the largest private equity exits and M&A deals in the pharmaceutical sector in Africa over the last twenty years