Emerging markets pharma KELIX bio sold to Mubadala

KELIX bio, an emerging markets biopharmaceuticals platform, has been sold to Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi investor with over $276 billion in assets under management.
The announcement was made by the current owners of the drugmaker - based Development Partners International (DPI), a premier investment firm focused on Africa, British International Investment (BII), the UK government’s Development Finance Institution, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who sold 100% of the shares. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
The transaction is set to be one of the largest private equity exits and M&A deals in the pharmaceutical sector in Africa over the last twenty years
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze