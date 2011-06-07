Monday 29 September 2025

EPHA calls for transparency of European medicines pricing

Generics
7 June 2011

In the framework of the European Commission consultation of the possible revision of the directive on the transparency of measures regulating the pricing of medicinal products, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) has developed a position paper on the consultation.

The primary concern of the EPHA is examining the effect of pricing transparency on the end user, that is to say the consumer of medicines. All patients are entitled to have timely access to high quality, efficient, safe, essential medicines. No patient should be prohibited from accessing such medicines due to costs.

This risks exacerbating the health inequalities which already exist across and within European Union member states. Issues such as non adherence to drug regimes by people unable to afford the medicines they have been prescribed should not arise. The EPHA would like to be clear in its position that member states should remain responsible for decisions surrounding which medicines are reimbursed and by how much.

