Saturday 8 November 2025

Esteve to launch new generic version of omeprazole

Generics
18 June 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Pensa Pharma, subsidiary of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grupo Esteve, has launched a new formulation of omeprazole, the most consumed stomach protector in Spain and worldwide.

Esteve has become the world's first company to patent and market the new formulation of omeprazole. The drug was formerly marketed as Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole) by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) before the patent expired in April 1999. The company said it has created an optimized formulation of this generic product that allows the capsule size to be reduced while providing the capsule with higher stability and lower sensitivity to moisture-induced deterioration. The size of the final container has also been reduced by 43% for more convenient use, smaller storage space, and less residue in the environment.

Spain is the first market where the new formulation of omeprazole will be marketed by Pensa and three other leading companies in the generic product sector. In the rest of the world, the products will be marketed by Pensa's subsidiaries and also by means of licensing agreements and other agreements with some of the main global generic companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze